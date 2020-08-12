UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIR Registered Against Maryam Nawaz, Other PML-N Leaders

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 02:10 AM

FIR registered against Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The police have registered a case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders including its vice president Maryam Nawaz on the complaint of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after violent clashes outside the NAB's office on Tuesday.

Various sections dealing with the attack on NAB office, interference in official duty and other related sections pertaining to violent acts were included in the case.

The application for registering a case against PML- N leaders was submitted by the NAB in Chuhng police station. The complainant claimed that Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders' act caused fear among the NAB officials and damaged the accountability watchdog's office.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Police Station Muslim

Recent Stories

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

59 minutes ago

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

5 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

5 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

5 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

1 hour ago

US Air Force Completes Enhancement of Amari Base i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.