FIR registered against Maryam Nawaz, other PML-N leaders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The police have registered a case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders including its vice president Maryam Nawaz on the complaint of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after violent clashes outside the NAB's office on Tuesday.

Various sections dealing with the attack on NAB office, interference in official duty and other related sections pertaining to violent acts were included in the case.

The application for registering a case against PML- N leaders was submitted by the NAB in Chuhng police station. The complainant claimed that Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N leaders' act caused fear among the NAB officials and damaged the accountability watchdog's office.