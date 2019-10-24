UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIR To Be Lodged If Anything Happened To Zardari And Nawaz Sharif: Bilawal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 06:11 PM

FIR to be lodged if anything happened to Zardari and Nawaz Sharif: Bilawal

PPP Chairman says: "“All of us demand that the prime minister must go,”.

THARPARKAR: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-24th Oct, 2019) PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Thursday warned that the FIR would be lodged against the government if anything happened to former president Asif Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He gave this statemenet while addressing an inaugural ceremony of Thar Coal project in Tharparkar. The PPP chairman said that the affected people would continue to get compensation through the Sindh Coal Mining Company each year. “The Sindh government has successfully utilized the public-private partnership model. Sindh is at No 6 in the public-private partnership across South Asia,” he declared.

Bilawal said that public-private partnership and local stakes should be included in the CPEC projects. “We will give preference to economic activities so that people should get jobs,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the difference between the PPP and other parties is before all.

“A Federal minister is announcing that they are closing departments and cannot provide jobs to the people,” he said.

He stated NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal cannot be absolved of the allegation. “All of us demand that the prime minister must go,” he said.

“The people of Thar has the first right to the coal in the area. The government will get its share after giving the due right to the local people,” he said.


On October 23, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto had said that the rulers have destroyed economy and the puppet would have to be toppled. He furtherr said Pakistan would have to be saved. He announced the payment of the bills less than 100 units by the Sindh government.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the puppet government made fun of the poverty of the people. “We know about your grief and we want to serve you,” he concluded.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Thar Company CPEC Tharparkar October FIR All Government Share Asia Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Arish and Faizan shine as Northern and Sindh win o ..

45 seconds ago

Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi appointed as GCU VC

8 minutes ago

39 people who died in container in UK are Chinese

16 minutes ago

IHC seeks medical report of Nawaz Sharif, summons ..

32 minutes ago

Gold price remains stable, traded at Rs 87,000 per ..

37 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.