FIR to be lodged if anything happened to Zardari and Nawaz Sharif: Bilawal

THARPARKAR: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-24th Oct, 2019) PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Thursday warned that the FIR would be lodged against the government if anything happened to former president Asif Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He gave this statemenet while addressing an inaugural ceremony of Thar Coal project in Tharparkar. The PPP chairman said that the affected people would continue to get compensation through the Sindh Coal Mining Company each year. “The Sindh government has successfully utilized the public-private partnership model. Sindh is at No 6 in the public-private partnership across South Asia,” he declared.

Bilawal said that public-private partnership and local stakes should be included in the CPEC projects. “We will give preference to economic activities so that people should get jobs,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the difference between the PPP and other parties is before all.

“A Federal minister is announcing that they are closing departments and cannot provide jobs to the people,” he said.

He stated NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal cannot be absolved of the allegation. “All of us demand that the prime minister must go,” he said.

“The people of Thar has the first right to the coal in the area. The government will get its share after giving the due right to the local people,” he said.



On October 23, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto had said that the rulers have destroyed economy and the puppet would have to be toppled. He furtherr said Pakistan would have to be saved. He announced the payment of the bills less than 100 units by the Sindh government.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the puppet government made fun of the poverty of the people. “We know about your grief and we want to serve you,” he concluded.