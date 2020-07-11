Fire erupted in 132 KV Gird Station Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Pesco authorities have notified power suspension due to fire that broke out in control room of 132 KV Kohat Grid Station. According to Pesco power supply has been suspended to 11 KV City 1,City-2,Kharmatoo, LachiExpress, Kohat Tunnel, College Town Town, Kohat Express, KDA, ,OTS, Sleerper factory,Alizai, Jarma, TT4, PAF, Tappi, Bali Tang, Cadet College,Kohat Textile, Buch, LT3,Kohat tunnel due to fire eruption.

The fire also burnt incoming , outgoing breakers and power cables in the grid station.

Pesco staff is busy in rehabilitation work on emergency basis that would take some time. People are requested to cooperate with Pesco during this period, said a release issued here Saturday.