Fire Erupted Suddenly In A House In City, No Casualties Reported

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Fire erupted suddenly in a house in City, no casualties reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A fire suddenly broke out in the house of a person named Atta Muhammad in Qamar Din Ghari Inam Village, the officials of Rescue 1122 said here on Thursday.

As soon as the information was received, the fire vehicle of Rescue 1122 was dispatched to the accident site, the officials said.

Rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire, the officials informed. Rescue 1122 firefighters from different sides completely controlled the fire within 45 minutes with no casualties reported.

