Fire erupts at a building in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Fire was erupted at a private cement company located at Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi on Friday.

According to rescue sources the cause of fire could not be ascertained yet, the fire engulfed the wide area of the building, reported a private news channel.

The sources said the incident occurred near the area of Awami Markaz, adding that two fire brigade tenders were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire, no loss of life was reported till filling of this report.