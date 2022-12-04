UrduPoint.com

Firecracker Dealer, 31 Professional Beggars Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Firecracker dealer, 31 professional beggars held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Police arrested a firecracker dealer and recovered a large number of fireworks from his possession in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan police station on Sunday, informed police station.

The arrested accused was identified as Sibtain.

Police registered a case against him and further investigation was underway.

SP Saddar Nabeel Ahmed Khokar appreciated the performance of the police team, adding that strict action must be taken against such anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested 31 professional beggars during the crackdown.

The professional beggars were held from different areas of the city.

SSP Operations said that crackdown would be continued against professional beggars without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rawalpindi Saddar Nabeel Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

10 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

19 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

19 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

19 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.