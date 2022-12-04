Firecracker dealer, 31 professional beggars held

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Police arrested a firecracker dealer and recovered a large number of fireworks from his possession in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan police station on Sunday, informed police station.

The arrested accused was identified as Sibtain.

Police registered a case against him and further investigation was underway.

SP Saddar Nabeel Ahmed Khokar appreciated the performance of the police team, adding that strict action must be taken against such anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested 31 professional beggars during the crackdown.

The professional beggars were held from different areas of the city.

SSP Operations said that crackdown would be continued against professional beggars without any discrimination.