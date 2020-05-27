UrduPoint.com
First Nurse Affected From Coronavirus Dies In Peshawar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 02:43 PM

First nurse affected from Coronavirus dies in Peshawar

The sources say that at least 90 nurses test positive for Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2020) After continuously fighting against Coronavirus, a nurse said to be the first one succumbed to the same virus in Peshawar here on Wednesday.

The sources said that it was the first death of a nurse from Coronavirus as previously only the doctors fell prey of it in different parts of the country.

Mussarat Bibi, who was serving at Kohat’s Liqat Memorial Hospital was shifted to the hospital after she tested positive for Coronavirus.

“Mussarat lost her life today due to Corona,” Nurses Association General Secretary said. She said that she was brought to the hospital in Peshawar for treatment but she could not survive.

She further said: “She is the first victim and she fought well against this virus,”.

According to the association, at least 90 nurses tested positive for Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since this pandemic reached there.

The sources said that the nurses were the real heroes as they were with the patients to do care of them at all hospitals including private and pubic as they remained there in the wards.

“Doctors come, check and go but we stay here,” said Samina Ali who was working with Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital.

“The equipments required for our safety have not been provided to us,” she further said.

