First of Rabi-us Sani on Tuesday as crescent sighted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rabi-us-Sani, the fourth month of Islamic Hijri calendar would commence from Tuesday (November 17) as the crescent had been sighted on Monday evening

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Rabi-us-Sani, the fourth month of Islamic Hijri Calendar would commence from Tuesday (November 17) as the crescent had been sighted on Monday evening.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said the crescent sighting decision was taken by Ruet-Hilal Committee meeting held in Karachi on Monday evening with Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman in the chair.