First Of Rabi-us Sani On Tuesday As Crescent Sighted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 07:58 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Rabi-us-Sani, the fourth month of Islamic Hijri Calendar would commence from Tuesday (November 17) as the crescent had been sighted on Monday evening.
A notification issued by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said the crescent sighting decision was taken by Ruet-Hilal Committee meeting held in Karachi on Monday evening with Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman in the chair.