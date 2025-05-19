First Semester Exams Begin Smoothly At Sindh University
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The first semester examinations have begun in a peaceful environment at the University of Sindh Jamshoro and its campuses, with thousands of male and female students participating with enthusiasm and dedication.
According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the University of Sindh, on the special directives of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati, necessary facilities have been provided to the students during the examination process to enable them to attempt their papers with mental ease and focus.
The spokesperson stated that clean and cold drinking water has been arranged at the examination centers and uninterrupted electricity supply has been ensured so that students may not face any discomfort during the summer season.
As per the schedule, point buses are being operated by the university's transport section to pick and drop male and female students to and from the examination centers.
Complete arrangements for cleanliness and hygiene have been made at the examination centers, and special security measures have also been implemented, with security staff deployed on duty.
The university spokesperson emphasized that all available resources were being utilized to ensure a peaceful and conducive examination environment for students.
