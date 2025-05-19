Open Menu

First Semester Exams Begin Smoothly At Sindh University

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2025 | 02:40 PM

First semester exams begin smoothly at Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The first semester examinations have begun in a peaceful environment at the University of Sindh Jamshoro and its campuses, with thousands of male and female students participating with enthusiasm and dedication.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the University of Sindh, on the special directives of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati, necessary facilities have been provided to the students during the examination process to enable them to attempt their papers with mental ease and focus.

The spokesperson stated that clean and cold drinking water has been arranged at the examination centers and uninterrupted electricity supply has been ensured so that students may not face any discomfort during the summer season.

As per the schedule, point buses are being operated by the university's transport section to pick and drop male and female students to and from the examination centers.

Complete arrangements for cleanliness and hygiene have been made at the examination centers, and special security measures have also been implemented, with security staff deployed on duty.

The university spokesperson emphasized that all available resources were being utilized to ensure a peaceful and conducive examination environment for students.

Recent Stories

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

1 hour ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

6 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

19 hours ago
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

19 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

1 day ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

2 days ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan