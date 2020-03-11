UrduPoint.com
First Urban Forest Established In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:34 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) : The local administration in collaboration with the forest department established the first urban forest in Chak No 235-RB Niamoana here under the Clean & Green programme.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali along with officers of the district administration inaugurated the urban forest by planting a sapling in Niamoana where more than 250 people collectively planted 2,200 saplings at 4 acres of land.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said the local administration was actively taking part in the Clean & Green program and up till now about 600,000 saplings had been planted in various parts of the district.

Director General PHA Asif Chaudhary, Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) Fazale Rabbi Cheema, Afifa Shajia, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) Syed Ayub Bukhari, Umar Maqbaool, Mian Nabeel Arshad, Secretary Chenab Club Mian Masood Siddiqui, Director Horticulture Abdullah Nisar Cheema, Assistant Director Zaheer Ahmad and others were also present.

