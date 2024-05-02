First virtual women police station inaugurated in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A new virtual women's police station was inaugurated in Punjab, aiming to assist women without them needing to physically visit a police station.

According to a private news channel, the in-charge of the Virtual Women Police station, Aqsa Fayaz, said, "Women can report problems anonymously, and trained IT graduates are there to assist."

It's connected to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and offers various ways for women to seek help, including through a dedicated hotline, a safety app, and a video call feature.

Moreover, emergency panic buttons had been installed across Lahore for immediate help.

Complaint mechanisms were also in place, allowing anonymous reporting.

The Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the service and also launched free Wi-Fi at over 50 locations in Lahore.

This initiative aimed to make services more accessible and efficient for the public.