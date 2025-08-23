Five Accused Shot Dead By Accomplices
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 09:17 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Five accused were killed in Chohang, Nishtar and Cantt during encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) on Saturday.
The police sources said that the accused were being taken for recovery when their accomplices
opened firing on the officials to free them.
During the encounter, the suspects were killed by the fire of their own accomplices.
The accused were identified as Imran, Suleman, Naveed, Ramesh and Mubashir.
According to the police sources, Imran alias Bora was wanted in more than 100 cases
of robbery and murder.
