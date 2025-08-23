Open Menu

Minister Highlights Investment Potential In KP, Assures Support To Investors

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 09:17 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday highlighted vast potential of investment in KP assuring that government is committed to protect both investors and their capita

He was addressing Prospers Pakistan Conference at Nathia Gali.The event was attended by KP Finance Advisor Muzzammil Aslam, MPAs, Secretary Industries and Commerce Masood Ahmed, prominent businessmen from across Pakistan, foreign diplomats and a large number of women entrepreneurs.

Dr. Saif noted that the event marked a significant step towards attracting local and international investment to KP and boosting economic activity.. “We are reforming business regulations to facilitate investors and eliminate bureaucratic delays adding that KP is open for business,” he said.

During the conference, the KP board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) presented a comprehensive briefing to potential investors, highlighting initiatives like the online KP-BizHub one-window operation. This platform would integrate all regulatory departments by the end of the year to simplify business processes, especially in Special Economic Zones.

He told that KP government has already allocated Rs. 4 billion for immediate relief operations. Compensation packages include Rs. 2 million for families of deceased flood victims and Rs. 500,000 for the injured. Affected residents are receiving online cash transfers to meet essential needs, and rehabilitation efforts, including the reconstruction of homes, he said.

