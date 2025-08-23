Minister Highlights Investment Potential In KP, Assures Support To Investors
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 09:17 PM
Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday highlighted vast potential of investment in KP assuring that government is committed to protect both investors and their capita
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday highlighted vast potential of investment in KP assuring that government is committed to protect both investors and their capital.
He was addressing Prospers Pakistan Conference at Nathia Gali.The event was attended by KP Finance Advisor Muzzammil Aslam, MPAs, Secretary Industries and Commerce Masood Ahmed, prominent businessmen from across Pakistan, foreign diplomats and a large number of women entrepreneurs.
Dr. Saif noted that the event marked a significant step towards attracting local and international investment to KP and boosting economic activity.. “We are reforming business regulations to facilitate investors and eliminate bureaucratic delays adding that KP is open for business,” he said.
During the conference, the KP board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) presented a comprehensive briefing to potential investors, highlighting initiatives like the online KP-BizHub one-window operation. This platform would integrate all regulatory departments by the end of the year to simplify business processes, especially in Special Economic Zones.
He told that KP government has already allocated Rs. 4 billion for immediate relief operations. Compensation packages include Rs. 2 million for families of deceased flood victims and Rs. 500,000 for the injured. Affected residents are receiving online cash transfers to meet essential needs, and rehabilitation efforts, including the reconstruction of homes, he said.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
Five accused shot dead by accomplices
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors
Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme
UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar
Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets
UAE Team Emirates-XRG picks up thrilling Deutschland Tour stage victory
TRG brings in over $100 million a year, a crucial boost for country’s fore ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur prioritizes flood relief, an ..
Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan announces blood bank and free dialysis ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five accused shot dead by accomplices47 seconds ago
-
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors48 seconds ago
-
Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme50 seconds ago
-
Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation20 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab reviews arrangements for Rabi ul Awwal38 minutes ago
-
Flooding in Sutlej river38 minutes ago
-
Governor KP highlights Kashmir issue at European Forums38 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM orders restoration of 150-year-old historic Banyan tree at Qasr-e-Naz38 minutes ago
-
Scattered rain in provincial metropolis38 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers offered of brave Head Constable held in Jacobabad Police Headquarters48 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's relief consignment to Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport48 minutes ago
-
Minister visits flood affected areas of Buner48 minutes ago