Action Against Fancy Numbers, Unregistered Motorcycles Underway In Quetta: SP City
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 09:23 PM
SP City Madam Shabana on Saturday said that the Traffic police are taking indiscriminate action against fancy and unregistered number plates in Quetta city for the betterment of traffic
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) SP City Madam Shabana on Saturday said that the Traffic police are taking indiscriminate action against fancy and unregistered number plates in Quetta city for the betterment of traffic.
She said that the special thing about this campaign is that not only the public but also police officials and government employees are falling under the spell of this campaign.
SP City Madam Shabana, who set a practical example of the rule of law and removed the fancy number plates on the motorcycles of her own office staff.
This action was carried out under her supervision outside her office, where illegal, designed and substandard number plates on the motorcycles of the employees were removed.
SP City said that the law is equal for everyone, and whoever is the violator, action would definitely be taken against them.
She further said that the public should also use only original and approved number plates issued by the Excise Department on their vehicles.
This initiative is being appreciated in urban circles and pictures and videos of SP City are going viral on social media, in which she can be seen removing fancy plates herself.
According to the traffic police, this campaign would be further tightened in the coming days, while motorcycles without papers should get their papers and put on number plates. The public should cooperate with the traffic police.
Recent Stories
Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..
Five accused shot dead by accomplices
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors
Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme
UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar
Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..
UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets
UAE Team Emirates-XRG picks up thrilling Deutschland Tour stage victory
TRG brings in over $100 million a year, a crucial boost for country’s fore ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur prioritizes flood relief, an ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP City1 minute ago
-
Five accused shot dead by accomplices8 minutes ago
-
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors8 minutes ago
-
Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme8 minutes ago
-
Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation27 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab reviews arrangements for Rabi ul Awwal45 minutes ago
-
Flooding in Sutlej river45 minutes ago
-
Governor KP highlights Kashmir issue at European Forums45 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM orders restoration of 150-year-old historic Banyan tree at Qasr-e-Naz45 minutes ago
-
Scattered rain in provincial metropolis45 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers offered of brave Head Constable held in Jacobabad Police Headquarters55 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's relief consignment to Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport55 minutes ago