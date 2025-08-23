Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP City

SP City Madam Shabana on Saturday said that the Traffic police are taking indiscriminate action against fancy and unregistered number plates in Quetta city for the betterment of traffic

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) SP City Madam Shabana on Saturday said that the Traffic police are taking indiscriminate action against fancy and unregistered number plates in Quetta city for the betterment of traffic.

She said that the special thing about this campaign is that not only the public but also police officials and government employees are falling under the spell of this campaign.

SP City Madam Shabana, who set a practical example of the rule of law and removed the fancy number plates on the motorcycles of her own office staff.

This action was carried out under her supervision outside her office, where illegal, designed and substandard number plates on the motorcycles of the employees were removed.

SP City said that the law is equal for everyone, and whoever is the violator, action would definitely be taken against them.

She further said that the public should also use only original and approved number plates issued by the Excise Department on their vehicles.

This initiative is being appreciated in urban circles and pictures and videos of SP City are going viral on social media, in which she can be seen removing fancy plates herself.

According to the traffic police, this campaign would be further tightened in the coming days, while motorcycles without papers should get their papers and put on number plates. The public should cooperate with the traffic police.