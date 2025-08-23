Open Menu

Action Against Fancy Numbers, Unregistered Motorcycles Underway In Quetta: SP City

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 09:23 PM

Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP City

SP City Madam Shabana on Saturday said that the Traffic police are taking indiscriminate action against fancy and unregistered number plates in Quetta city for the betterment of traffic

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) SP City Madam Shabana on Saturday said that the Traffic police are taking indiscriminate action against fancy and unregistered number plates in Quetta city for the betterment of traffic.

She said that the special thing about this campaign is that not only the public but also police officials and government employees are falling under the spell of this campaign.

SP City Madam Shabana, who set a practical example of the rule of law and removed the fancy number plates on the motorcycles of her own office staff.

This action was carried out under her supervision outside her office, where illegal, designed and substandard number plates on the motorcycles of the employees were removed.

SP City said that the law is equal for everyone, and whoever is the violator, action would definitely be taken against them.

She further said that the public should also use only original and approved number plates issued by the Excise Department on their vehicles.

This initiative is being appreciated in urban circles and pictures and videos of SP City are going viral on social media, in which she can be seen removing fancy plates herself.

According to the traffic police, this campaign would be further tightened in the coming days, while motorcycles without papers should get their papers and put on number plates. The public should cooperate with the traffic police.

Recent Stories

Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcy ..

Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..

1 minute ago
 Five accused shot dead by accomplices

Five accused shot dead by accomplices

8 minutes ago
 Minister highlights investment potential in KP, as ..

Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors

8 minutes ago
 Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship pr ..

Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme

8 minutes ago
 UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia ..

UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar

25 minutes ago
 Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood ..

Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation

27 minutes ago
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Rec ..

Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operatio ..

UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

2 hours ago
 Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in intern ..

Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG picks up thrilling Deutschla ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG picks up thrilling Deutschland Tour stage victory

2 hours ago
 TRG brings in over $100 million a year, a cruc ..

TRG brings in over $100 million a year, a crucial boost for country’s fore ..

2 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapu ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur prioritizes flood relief, an ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan