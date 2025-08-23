Murtaza Wahab reviews arrangements for Rabi ul Awwal

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Mayor of Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal for Muslims is a sacred and blessed month in which Holy Prophet came into this world and rescued us from the depths of ignorance, granting us the eternal light of guidance in the form of the Holy Qur’an, which will continue to guide us until the end of time.

He said that making arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal is not only our responsibility but also our good fortune. Before the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, every effort will be made to resolve municipal issues.

A committee of scholars will be formed which will meet him every three months and the identified problems will be resolved regularly. On the instructions of scholars, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will carry out regular anti-encroachment operations. Street lights on 106 KMC roads will be repaired, and he will personally speak to K-Electric regarding issues related to electricity costs. Complete fumigation will be carried out in every Union Council in collaboration with the Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB).

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at Bagh Ibn Qasim, Clifton, regarding arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal. The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Mayor’s Political Affairs Spokesperson Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader in the City Council Dil Muhammad, Jaman Darwan, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Municipal Commissioner S.M. Afzal Zaidi, MD SSWMB Tariq Ali Nizamani, Chief Operating Officer of Water Corporation Asadullah Khan, DIG Traffic, Deputy Commissioners of various districts, SSPs, a large number of scholars, religious leaders, and procession organizers.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the blessed life of the Holy Prophet ? is a beacon for us, guiding us in every aspect of life. He said that those who truly love the Holy Prophet ? should demonstrate this love through their actions and by following the Sunnah of the Prophet ?. He added that making arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal is a virtuous act and these arrangements will be further improved with the consultation of scholars.

Mayor Karachi also announced that under the administration of KMC, a program will be organized at Bagh Ibn Qasim in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi, where scholars from all schools of thought, Naat reciters, intellectuals, and a large number of citizens will be invited to participate.

During the meeting, scholars presented various suggestions regarding municipal issues and emphasized the immediate resolution of these problems. Most of the issues highlighted were related to sanitation, road repairs, removal of encroachments, leakage of sewerage lines, security, and power outages caused by K-Electric. A large number of scholars and procession organizers also participated in the meeting and informed the Mayor about the civic issues in different areas.

The Mayor Karachi said that he is fully aware of the problems of the city and efforts are being made to resolve them. He added that the recent rains had damaged city roads, but their repair work has already started, and efforts will be made to restore them at the earliest. He further said that unlike previous years, this year rainwater did not accumulate on the roads, as KMC, in collaboration with various institutions, had adopted a joint strategy and carried out effective operations. Today, by the grace of Allah, traffic is flowing smoothly on all major highways of Karachi.

He assured that he will speak with K-Electric officials regarding load-shedding so that Rabi-ul-Awwal gatherings and processions are not disrupted. He also stated that town administrations will be engaged to ensure they resolve civic problems in their respective areas.

On this occasion, scholars thanked the Mayor of Karachi for holding the meeting regarding arrangements for the sacred month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and for inviting them to share their concerns. Procession organizers requested the Mayor to further strengthen security measures for gatherings and processions.