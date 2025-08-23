Open Menu

Sindh CM Orders Restoration Of 150-year-old Historic Banyan Tree At Qasr-e-Naz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Sindh CM orders restoration of 150-year-old historic Banyan tree at Qasr-e-Naz

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the restoration of a 150-year-old banyan tree at Qasr-e-Naz, which collapsed due to heavy rains and strong winds.

The chief minister has instructed the Secretary Forests to immediately begin restoration work. Chief Conservator Javed Mahar, along with his team, will oversee the revival of the tree.

Murad Ali Shah said that centuries-old trees are not only cultural heritage and symbols of ancestors but also vital for protecting the environment.

“In the era of climate change, every plant has immense importance,” he noted, adding that the banyan tree is also known as the ‘Tree of Life.’

The CM recalled that the Forest Department had earlier restored another historic tree in 2021, which had fallen during heavy rains in the premises of Sindh High Court.

The CM reaffirmed that the provincial government is committed to preserving and reviving ancient trees as part of its efforts to safeguard the environment and promote sustainability.

