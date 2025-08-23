Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said that the district administration was fully alert to deal with any potential flood situation in Jalalpur Pirwala and surrounding riverine areas.

To address any emergency scenario, flood relief camps have been set up in vulnerable zones.

The DC made these remarks during a visit to the riverine areas of Jalalpur Pirwala on Saturday.

He inspected relief camps personally and received a detailed briefing from officials.

Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala, Zulfiqar Khan briefed the DC on the evacuation

plans and ongoing measures.

DC Waseem Hamid Sindhu stated that water levels in areas like Mouza Jamboon and Mouza Gaj Morh had

slightly risen, but currently, the Sutlej River in Multan district has not reached a dangerous level.

He emphasized that precautionary evacuations had already begun in certain areas to prevent any loss of life or property.

“Ensuring the safety of citizens was our top priority,” he said. “All necessary arrangements, including medical supplies, vaccinations, and basic amenities, have been made available in the relief camps.”

Although there is no imminent threat of a major flood, the administration was fully alert. The deputy commissioner added that the river situation was being closely monitored across all potentially affected regions, including Jalalpur Pirwala.