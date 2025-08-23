Open Menu

Dist Admin Fully Alert To Deal With Possible Flood Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 08:57 PM

Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said that the district administration was fully alert to deal with any potential flood situation in Jalalpur Pirwala and surrounding riverine areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu said that the district administration was fully alert to deal with any potential flood situation in Jalalpur Pirwala and surrounding riverine areas.

To address any emergency scenario, flood relief camps have been set up in vulnerable zones.

The DC made these remarks during a visit to the riverine areas of Jalalpur Pirwala on Saturday.

He inspected relief camps personally and received a detailed briefing from officials.

Assistant Commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala, Zulfiqar Khan briefed the DC on the evacuation

plans and ongoing measures.

DC Waseem Hamid Sindhu stated that water levels in areas like Mouza Jamboon and Mouza Gaj Morh had

slightly risen, but currently, the Sutlej River in Multan district has not reached a dangerous level.

He emphasized that precautionary evacuations had already begun in certain areas to prevent any loss of life or property.

“Ensuring the safety of citizens was our top priority,” he said. “All necessary arrangements, including medical supplies, vaccinations, and basic amenities, have been made available in the relief camps.”

Although there is no imminent threat of a major flood, the administration was fully alert. The deputy commissioner added that the river situation was being closely monitored across all potentially affected regions, including Jalalpur Pirwala.

Recent Stories

Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood ..

Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation

12 seconds ago
 Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Rec ..

Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operatio ..

UAE prepares 9th aid ship for Gaza under 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

1 hour ago
 Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in intern ..

Gold prices soar in Pakistan after surge in international markets

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG picks up thrilling Deutschla ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG picks up thrilling Deutschland Tour stage victory

1 hour ago
 TRG brings in over $100 million a year, a cruc ..

TRG brings in over $100 million a year, a crucial boost for country’s fore ..

2 hours ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapu ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur prioritizes flood relief, an ..

50 seconds ago
 Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan announces ..

Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan announces blood bank and free dialysis ..

51 seconds ago
 NBP blocks PWLF's bank account on PSB request

NBP blocks PWLF's bank account on PSB request

53 seconds ago
 43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mon ..

43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorro ..

2 hours ago
 CDA launches Mobile App to guide citizens on elect ..

CDA launches Mobile App to guide citizens on electric, metro bus routes in Islam ..

54 seconds ago
 ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Li ..

‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Life and Hope 2’ convoy to sup ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan