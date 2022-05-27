Five butchers held for selling sub-standard meat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :District administration arrested five butchers for selling sub-standard meat during a special crackdown launched here on Friday.

Taking action on complaints of the citizens, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Wato along with Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood directed officers concerned to raid different slaughter houses and found low-grade meat being sold to citizens without proper stamp marked on it.

The deputy commissioner also visited the slaughter house of livestock department and expressed his displeasure with livestock officers and butchers over poor cleanliness arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Tahir said that the people involved in selling poor-quality meat would be dealt with iron hands, adding that strict action would be taken against illegal slaughter houses.

He said that different teams had been formed under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner for inspecting the quality of meat.