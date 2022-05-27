UrduPoint.com

Five Butchers Held For Selling Sub-standard Meat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Five butchers held for selling sub-standard meat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :District administration arrested five butchers for selling sub-standard meat during a special crackdown launched here on Friday.

Taking action on complaints of the citizens, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Wato along with Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood directed officers concerned to raid different slaughter houses and found low-grade meat being sold to citizens without proper stamp marked on it.

The deputy commissioner also visited the slaughter house of livestock department and expressed his displeasure with livestock officers and butchers over poor cleanliness arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Tahir said that the people involved in selling poor-quality meat would be dealt with iron hands, adding that strict action would be taken against illegal slaughter houses.

He said that different teams had been formed under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner for inspecting the quality of meat.

Related Topics

Poor

Recent Stories

Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony at UVAS

Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony at UVAS

13 minutes ago

5-day training course for livestock officers on ‘Learning Technologies of Past ..

13 minutes ago
 'Around 10 dead' in Russian strike on central Ukra ..

'Around 10 dead' in Russian strike on central Ukraine military base

2 minutes ago
 Livestock dept distributes Rs6.6mln among farmers

Livestock dept distributes Rs6.6mln among farmers

2 minutes ago
 Kaira strongly condemns ongoing Indian state terro ..

Kaira strongly condemns ongoing Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 PM to address nation today: Marriyum

PM to address nation today: Marriyum

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.