Five check posts being set up to ensure SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Shah on Wednesday said five police check posts would be set up to ensure the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to contain the coronavirus.

The check posts will be established at Expressway, Old GT Road, Jheeka Galli, Khalla and Barrian.

He ordered the police and district government officers to remain present in the field to check the public movement and to implement orders of NCOC.

Commissioner also appealed the public to cooperate with the government and police as stay at homes to remain safe from virus.