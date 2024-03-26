Five Chinese Killed In Blast, Shangla
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) At least five Chinese were killed and several injuries were reported in a suicide blast occured in Shangla area of the KP province on Tuesday.
According to a private news channel, an explosion took place as a explosive laden car hit with the passenger van at Bisham area of Shangla in KPK,DG Malakand Division said.
According to details, passenger van was going to Kohistan district from Islamabad.
