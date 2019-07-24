Five drug pushers held in Sahiwal

(@FahadShabbir)

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The city police of Sahiwal has launched crackdown against drug pushers and arrested five drug peddlers.

According to the police source, the police has recovered 1260 gram hashish and 81 liter alcohol from their possession.

During the operation police arrested a notorious drug peddler Muhammad Nadeem from Ghallah Mandi and arrested four other from different parts of the city including Usman, Ali Reza, Muzafar Hussain and Ahmed Reza.

Police registered the separate cases against them.

