Five Drug Pushers Held In Sahiwal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:19 PM

The city police of Sahiwal has launched crackdown against drug pushers and arrested five drug peddlers

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :The city police of Sahiwal has launched crackdown against drug pushers and arrested five drug peddlers.

According to the police source, the police has recovered 1260 gram hashish and 81 liter alcohol from their possession.

During the operation police arrested a notorious drug peddler Muhammad Nadeem from Ghallah Mandi and arrested four other from different parts of the city including Usman, Ali Reza, Muzafar Hussain and Ahmed Reza.

Police registered the separate cases against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

