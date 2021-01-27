Five gamblers arrested in sargodha

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 5,000.

A spokesman for the police said cantonment police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 5,000.

A spokesman for the police said cantonment police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers.

The accused were identified as Javaid, Iqbal, Aslam, Abdul Rauf and Sultan Ali.

A case had been registered against them.