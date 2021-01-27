Five Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:36 PM
The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 5,000.
A spokesman for the police said cantonment police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five gamblers and recovered Rs 5,000.
A spokesman for the police said cantonment police conducted a raid and arrested five gamblers.
The accused were identified as Javaid, Iqbal, Aslam, Abdul Rauf and Sultan Ali.
A case had been registered against them.