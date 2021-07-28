Five held for displaying weapons in sialkot

Five persons were arrested for displaying weapons and violating section 144 in constituency PP-38, Sialkot-IV, on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Five persons were arrested for displaying weapons and violating section 144 in constituency PP-38, Sialkot-IV, on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, the officials arrested Rizwan, Asim, Saleem Zafar, Rukhsar and Ali Najam besides recovering weapons and several rounds from them.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani said no one would be allowedto take the law in hands and strict action will be taken against the criminals.