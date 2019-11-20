Five injured in cylinder blast in Peshawar

At least five people sustained injuries when a cylinder exploded in a shop here in Hazar Khwani area on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :At least five people sustained injuries when a cylinder exploded in a shop here in Hazar Khwani area on Wednesday.

Police spokesman said the incident occurred in Kashif Market, Hazar Khwani where a gas cylinder exploded in a shop,injuring five people.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where their condition was stated to be out of danger.