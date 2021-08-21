UrduPoint.com

Five Killed In Separate Incidents In Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Five people were killed in separate incidents in nearby localities on Saturday.

According to police, a 19-year-old Muhammad Asad, a resident of Kahna Lahore, along with his friends was taking bath in BRB canal Mustafaabad when he drowned in deep water.

Similarly, Muhammad Wasim (14), a resident of Mandi Usmanwala drowned after he fell into a canal accidently. He was the patient of epilepsy.

Rescue-1122 Kasur reached the spot and shifted the bodies to DHQ Hospital Kasur.

In another incident that took place near Kot Radha Kishan where a man allegedly killed his wife over a domestic issue.

Police said Imran, a resident of Mayo, Kot Radha Kishan was married to 28-year-old Atiya Bibi four years ago and they used to quarrel over domestic issues.

Zeeshan Manzoor (25), a resident of Phoolnagar committed suicide by hanging himself from a rope over domestic issue.

In a road accident, Shakeel Ahmed was killed after a donkey cart hit his motorbike near Pattoki railway level crossing.

Police were investigating.

