Five linemen punished for ignoring safety measures

(@FahadShabbir)

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) penalized five linemen for ignoring safety measures during working

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) penalized five linemen for ignoring safety measures during working.

A Fesco spokesman on Saturday said safety team during checking observed that Muhammad Riyasat Ali Line Foreman-1, Abid Hussain Line Man-II (LM-II), Muhammad Rafi LM-1, Sabir Ali LM-1 and Mumtaz Hussain Assistant Line Man (ALM) were working on live lines without adopting safety measures in Narwala Road Sub-division.

To which, General Manager (Operation) Ehsaan Elahi confiscated dangerous allowance of the linemen for two months while action against Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Asim Iqbal Sargana is under way.