Five Officials Of Forest Department Suspended

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Five officials of forest department suspended

Punjab Secretary for Forest and Wildlife Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal suspended five officials of Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar on charges of misusing powers and irregularities

Punjab Secretary for Forest and Wildlife Captain (retd) Zafar Iqbal suspended five officials of Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar on charges of misusing powers and irregularities.

According to official sources here on Thursday, the orders had been issued on the direction of Punjab Forest and Wildlife Minister Abbas Ali Shah.

Sifarish Ali, Munir Anjum, Riaz Ahmad, Farid Ahmad and Muhammad Zafar had been suspended who had been suspended for three months under section 6 of the PEEDA act 2006.

During this period, an inquiry against the officers would be completed.

Meanwhile, Punjab Forest and Wildlife Minister Abbas Ali Shah said corruption at any levelin the department would be discouraged and prompt action will be taken against officersfound involved in any sort of negligence or corruption.

