Five police personnel martyr in Lakki Marwat terrorist attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Five police personnel, including DSP Iqbal Mohmand yesterday night embraced martyrdom in a cowardly terrorist attack on their vehicle in Lakki Marwat.

The incident took place when the police received information about an attack on the Saddar Police Station and rushed to the scene.

However, they were targeted by a deadly explosion at Peerwale Mor, which claimed the lives of DSP Iqbal Khan Mohmand and four other policemen. Six police personnel were seriously injured and shifted to the hospital.

A heavy police force arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

DSP Iqbal Khan Mohmand had served in Lakki Marwat for a long time and had conducted several successful operations against terrorists and criminals.

District Police Officer (DPO) said that DSP Iqbal Mohmand dedication and bravery will be remembered forever, and his sacrifice will not go in vain.