Five private dental colleges unlawfully admitted students into BDS Programs: PMC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Medical and Dental Authority has referred cases of five private dental colleges to the Disciplinary Committee for taking cognizance of any irregular admissions undertaken by these colleges of students in violation of the mandatory condition prescribed under the PMC Act 2020 of having qualified the MDCAT.

According to the spokesman of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), the step was taken following the recent order of the Sindh High Court rejecting the plea of dental colleges and students to lower the MDCAT passing marks for admission to dental colleges.

He said that some of these colleges appear to have admitted students into their respective BDS programs who had initially only applied for MBBS programs and hence being in violation of Admission Regulations 2020-2021.

The colleges will be asked to provide the complete record of admissions and any other evidence required before the Disciplinary Committee. The Committee has the right to also summon students who have been allegedly admitted in the colleges and any other witness if required.

The violations if found to have been committed can result in the imposition of penalties as well as the reference of some violations to the Medical Tribunal which fall under the jurisdiction of the Tribunal, he added.

He said that the Disciplinary Committee had also been conducting hearings in the cases of irregularities in admissions by 26 other colleges which were likely to be concluded by next week. Students and colleges are both being heard at these hearings as directed by the Lahore High Court and the Medical Tribunal.

He said that the PMC was steadfast in its resolve to implement just and meritorious practices for the purpose of inculcating higher standards of medical and dental education in Pakistan. He added PMC would take strict legal actions against any individuals or institutions found to be in violation of rules and regulations set forth for the purposes of transparency and meritocracy in the admissions processes.