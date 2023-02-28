UrduPoint.com

Five Suspects Arrested In Charsadda Joint Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :In a joint law enforcement agencies search and strike operation, five suspects, including three wanted criminals, were arrested in the jurisdiction of Tangi Police Station, Charsadda.

The operation, led by DSP Tangi Taj Mohammad Khan and SHO of Tangi Police Station Gul Wali Khan, was conducted on the orders of DPO Charsadda Muhammad Arif, said a police spokesperson on Tuesday.

Two facilitators of the absconders were also apprehended, he said, adding during the raid, the police had also checked the records of vehicles.

Cases have been registered against all accused while further investigation was underway.

DPO said that police were committed to ensuring the safety and security of the citizens and would continue to take action against those who violate the law.

