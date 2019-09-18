UrduPoint.com
Five Suspects Held In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 03:42 PM

Five suspects held in Multan

Multan police arrested five suspects during house-to-house search operation here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) -:Multan police arrested five suspects during house-to-house search operation here on Wednesday.

According to police, the teams accompanying law enforcement agencies officials encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Ali Hajveri Colony, Sehar Villas, Ghazi Colony, Raheem Chowk and Ashrafabad respectively in jurisdiction of Gulgasht, Bahauddin Zakariya and New Multan police stations.

Police combed the area, make bio-metric identification of 99 persons and arrested five suspects. Further investigations were underway,police sources added.

