Five Victims Of Blast Identified, Toll Mounts To Eight, 72 Injured: Police

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 01:11 PM

Five dead victims of the powerful IED blast inside a mosque were identified here Tuesday.

Police and LRH spokesman told APP that death toll has mounted to eight and 72 others injured in the powerful bomb blast inside a mosque at Dir Colony Peshawar

The dead bodies of Salman son of Muhammad Zahoor, resident of Waziristan, Muhammad Arif son of Gul Shan, resident of Khyber district, Naimat son of Saifur Rrehman, Zubair son of Habibullah, residents of Afghanistan and Maroof Khan son of Awal Khan, resident of Masokhel Peshawar while mutilated bodies of three others victims could not be identified.

The bomb concealed in a bag brought by a man around 8 a.m. Tuesday ripped through inside main hall of a mosque at Dir Colony when students were being taught by a religious teacher.

Five kilogram explosive and ball bearing were used in the blast, according to AIG, Bomb Disposal Squad, Shafqat Malik. He rejected reports that it was a remote controlled blast.

The condition of five victims were critical at LRH and shifted to ICU.

