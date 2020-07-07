Five witnesses recorded statements in Radi Ullah alias Amirey case before inquiry Commission

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Inquiry Commission on Tuesday recorded the statements of five witnesses namely in Radi Ullah alias Amirey case.

Those who recorded statements include Radi Ullah alias "Amirey" s/o Allah Gul, Jehanzeb s/o Mohammad Sarwar, Attaullah s/o Allah Gul, Bilal s/o Allah Gul,Shafiqullah s/o Mohammad Shan.

The Inquiry Commission headed by Hon'ble Mr. Justice Lal Jan Khattak is carrying out the proceedings on day to day basis.

The Commission will record further evidence in the case on 08-07-2020.