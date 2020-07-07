UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Witnesses Recorded Statements In Radi Ullah Alias Amirey Case Before Inquiry Commission

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Five witnesses recorded statements in Radi Ullah alias Amirey case before inquiry Commission

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Inquiry Commission on Tuesday recorded the statements of five witnesses namely in Radi Ullah alias Amirey case.

Those who recorded statements include Radi Ullah alias "Amirey" s/o Allah Gul, Jehanzeb s/o Mohammad Sarwar, Attaullah s/o Allah Gul, Bilal s/o Allah Gul,Shafiqullah s/o Mohammad Shan.

The Inquiry Commission headed by Hon'ble Mr. Justice Lal Jan Khattak is carrying out the proceedings on day to day basis.

The Commission will record further evidence in the case on 08-07-2020.

Related Topics

Shafiqullah

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General addresses letters to Members ..

33 minutes ago

JIT report on Uzair Baloch incomplete, says Ali Za ..

48 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Dubai Exports to host Di ..

1 hour ago

DMCs implements rain emergency plan to facilitate ..

7 minutes ago

Bike-lifter gang ringleader arrested; seven stolen ..

7 minutes ago

Two robbers killed in police encounter in Faisalab ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.