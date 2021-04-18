Fiver abducted in separate incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Five persons including a young girl were abducted from different parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that Raheela d/o Shafiq was kidnapped from Samanabad while 18-year-old Abrarul Haq was abducted from Sahianwala.

Similarly, Umair Arshad (25) was abducted from Chak No.225-RB Malkhan Wala while Nawaz (18) was kidnappedfrom Ghausia Bazaar Jaranwala Road and Mazhar Abaad was abducted from Chak No.144-RB near Motorway.

Cases have been registered.