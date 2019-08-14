Flag-hoisting ceremonies held in provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Flag hoisting ceremonies were held in the provincial capital to mark Independence Day (August 14) with national zeal and fervor.

The day began with a 21-gun salute in the in the provincial capital. A dignified flag hoisting ceremony was held at Hazoori Bagh here to mark the Independence Day. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar were chief guests of the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the Punjab Governor said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would continue to support Kashmiris at political, diplomatic, social and moral fronts till their freedom.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, speaking on the occasion said that the whole Pakistani nation was celebrating Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day. People of Pakistan stand with their Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination and liberation from Indian occupation, he added.

An impressive flag hoisting ceremony was also held at Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Johar Town Office, in which Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed hoisted the national flag.

During the ceremony, the children from LDA school Johar Town presented tableaus on freedom of Indian held Kashmir and also sang national songs.

MPA Sadia Sohail Rana, LDA DG Muhammad Usman Muazzam, DC Lahore Saleha Saeed and others were present on the occasion.

Another flag hoisting was held at Allama Iqbal International Airport under the auspices of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in which Acting Airport Manager Anwar Zia hoisted the national flag, whereas representatives of CAA, airport security force, all airlines and others participated. During the ceremony, the participants also expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in all government buildings including Punjab Assembly, Town Hall, Lahore High Court, universities and other important places.