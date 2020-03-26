UrduPoint.com
Flag March Held In Hazara To Create Awareness Against Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 09:36 PM

To create a sense of security among the people and maintain law and order situations effectively the district administration, police and Pakistan army jointly conducted flag march in various areas of the division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :To create a sense of security among the people and maintain law and order situations effectively the district administration, police and Pakistan army jointly conducted flag march in various areas of the division.

According to the details, to aware people of the threat of covid-19 outbreak in Haripur district police and Pakistan Army contingent staged a flag march which started from the main bazaar and passed through various areas of the city including Chappar road, Panyan, Sarai Saleh, Tarbaila Colony and many others.

District Police Officer (DPO) Haripur Syed Ishfaq Anwar has also accompanied the flag march, while speaking at the occasion he said that the purpose of flag march is to aware people of the threat of the coronavirus.

The DPO directed people to stay at home and remain safe, police would take strict action against the violators of section 144, he said.

In Battagram Pakistan Army, district administration and Police conducted flag march commenced from Govt. Sentential Model school Battagram and after passing through the city culminated at the same place.

Deputy Commissioner Battagram Altaf Hussain and District Police Officer (DPO) Battagram Tariq Sohail Marwat lead the flag march, during the march various precautionary measures about the protection of coronavirus outbreak were told to the masses to aware them.

District administration officials also directed people to use a face mask, wash hands regularly, use hand sanitizer and avoid socialization for their own protection.

