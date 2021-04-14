Flag March held in provincial capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore Police conducted flag march in different areas of the provincial capital to create a sense of security among citizens.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar led the flag march. Senior Rangers Officers, DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani, DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, CTO Lahore Syed Hamad Abid also participated in the flag march.

Traffic Police, Anti Riot Force, Ababel Force, Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, Elite Force and Rangers vehicles took part in the flag march.

The flag march started from Police Line Qilla Gujar Singh and concluded at the Police Lines through different areas including Davis Road, Mall Road, Canal Road, Laal Pull, Harbanspura, Ring Road, Karol Ghati and Bhati Chowk.

The purpose of the flag march is to create a sense of security among the citizens.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that the protection of life, and property of the citizens is the first responsibility of Lahore Police.