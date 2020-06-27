Flood control room setup to deal with any emergency situation in Malakand Division

On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner and Commandant Malakand Levies Rehan Khattak, Additional Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehmat Ali Wazir on Saturday reviewed the arrangements made in the DC Conference Room to deal with the risk of possible floods due to monsoon rains

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner and Commandant Malakand Levies Rehan Khattak, Additional Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rehmat Ali Wazir on Saturday reviewed the arrangements made in the DC Conference Room to deal with the risk of possible floods due to monsoon rains.

A high level meeting was held in this regard in which the heads of all the district departments including Col. Mujtaba of Pakistan Army participated. He briefed about the arrangements made for dealing with and providing facilities to the people in case of emergency and said that effective measures have been taken to provide food, medicine and tents to the people in case of emergency.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner directed the representatives and officials of all the concerned departments to do their utmost to protect the houses and lands of the people from the dangers of possible floods due to heavy rains during the monsoon season.

Use the available resources, he said, adding, "Any kind of negligence would not be tolerated in the district." He further said that it was the responsibility of the district administration officers to provide all possible facilities to the people in case of natural calamities.