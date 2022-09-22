Flood death tally reaches 724 in Sindh: Sharjeel

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Thursday, said that 17 more deaths had been reported from the flood affected areas taking the tally of loss of lives to 724 in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Thursday, said that 17 more deaths had been reported from the flood affected areas taking the tally of loss of lives to 724 in the province.

The provincial minister, in a statement issued here, said that 8,422 people had sustained injuries.

The total number of perished livestock reached 313,509 with report of loss of 23,312 more cattle in the last 24 hours.

Sharjeel said that 1,061,776 houses were partially damaged by floods and rains, while 720,749 had been completely collapsed.

He further added that around 10,946,553 individuals of 2,127,311 families had been affected in the province, while 7,256,981 people were displaced.

The minister said that relief activities were to continue in the affected areas, and so far 284,625 tents, 247,512 plastic tarpaulins, 2,254,495 mosquito nets, 26,740 sleeping mats, 746,212 litres of mineral water, 34,034 kitchen sets, 7000 first aid kits, 15,430 cattle mosquito nets and other relief items had been distributed among the victims.

Moreover, ration bags had been given to 736,949 families.

Sharjeel Memon said that the Sindh government had formed union council level joint survey committees - comprising representatives of district administration, Pakistan Army, NDMA, PDMA and the secretary of the UC concerned to assess damages due to heavy rain and floods.

Considering the scale of flood disasters, more than one committee may be constituted in a single union council, he added.

For monitoring the joint survey committees, a district supervisory committee had also been formed that would be headed by the relevant deputy commissioner, while SSP, district military liaison officer, representatives of NDMA, SPARCO, PDMA and the assistant director of Local Government would be members of the committee.