Flour dealers urged to cut down profit margin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Monday said that there was no shortage of flour in the region and urged upon the flour dealers to cut down the margin of profit and avoid artificial price-hike to provide relief to the poor.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding the flour crisis in all districts of Hazara division at Abbottabad.

Beside, MNAs Ali Khan Jadoon, Prince Nawaz of Alai, all deputy commissioners, food controllers, traders and flour dealers attended at large.

The meeting reviewed in details situation relating to the availability of four in the region.

He directed that flour should not be sold through trucks in all districts of the region and establishment of fair-price shops with the cooperation of traders' associations to sell 20 kilogram bag of flour at the rate of Rs 808.

Furthermore, he also directed the administrative officers to avoid unnecessary actions against flour dealers. However, he vowed not tolerate hoarding and profiteering.