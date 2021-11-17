FM congratulates PTI, allies for historic legislation

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday congratulated the members of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf and thanked allied parties for the historic legislation passed in the joint session of the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday congratulated the members of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf and thanked allied parties for the historic legislation passed in the joint session of the Parliament.

In a tweet, he said the approval for use of electronic voting machines for stopping rigging in elections and for legislation related to public welfare was a clear proof of complete confidence in Prime Minister.

He felicitated overseas Pakistanis for getting the right to vote.

"Overseas Pakistanis are our most precious asset and their demand for right to vote is very just.""By the grace of Allah, today Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan fulfilled another important promise made in its manifesto," he added.