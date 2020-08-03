FM, defence minister, national security adviser visit LoC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yousuf visited the Chirikot Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir on Monday.

Representatives of foreign media also accompanied the delegation, where military officials briefed them about the ongoing violations of LoC by Indian security forces and the consequent damage to civilian population in the wake of frequent firing.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi talking to media in Islamabad prior his departure to Chirikot Sector said Kashmiris had rejected India's illegal move of August 5 and would continue their struggle for their right to self-determination.

He said the visit to LoC aimed at expressing solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and their families being subjected to daily Indian atrocities and unprovoked firing.

"We want to assure them that the Pakistan Army, the Pakistani leadership and the entire Pakistani nation stand by you," he said.

"Secondly, I want to make it clear to the Indian government that despite your oppression, the Kashmiris have rejected your August 5 move. No one will accept them," he said.

Paying tribute to the courage and spirit of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army stationed at LoC, the Foreign Minister said entire nation was proud of their bravery and valor.