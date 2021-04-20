UrduPoint.com
FM Highlights Importance Of Diplomats' Modern Toolkit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:50 PM

FM highlights importance of diplomats' modern toolkit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday highlighted the importance of expanding the modern diplomat's toolkit by learning and adopting modern developments and proactively engaging in digital diplomacy.

He was virtually addressing a session of virtual capacity building training workshop on usage of social media for government which was arranged by Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with Digital Media Wing, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Facebook.

He also appreciated the missions' for robustly engaging in digital diplomacy in line with vision F.O. manifested through standardization of Ministry of Foreign Affairs' digital media assets, Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said.

During his address, the foreign minister also announced that ministry would shortly be launching a digital media dashboard to monitor ministry's cyber engagement through latest artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

About 150 Pakistani diplomats spread across 90 Pakistan missions abroad participated in the training session, conducted by Roy Tan, politics and Government Outreach Manager for Asia-Pacific at Facebook.

Digital Media Wing is working in close coordination with Strategic Communications Division at MOFA to strengthen the digital presence of Pakistani missions abroad.

The workshop was the first of a series of capacity building trainings that aimed to familiarize Pakistan's diplomats with emerging digital media landscape as a communication tool and organize digital assets of government of Pakistan.

