FM Qureshi Meets AJK PM; Discuss Current Kashmir Situation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

FM Qureshi meets AJK PM; discuss current Kashmir situation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 03 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mehamood Qureshi called on Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan in the state metropolis.

Both the leaders discussed the latest situation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and observance of Youm-e-Istehsal, said a press release late Monday.

Speaking on the occasion the Foreign Minister said that Kashmiri people have totally rejected the illegal and immoral action of the Indian government despite continued repressions by the Indian forces.

He said, "We will continue to raise the plight of the Kashmiri people at every international form. The entire Pakistani nation standby with their Kashmiri brethren." He said that we will continue to support Kashmiris till the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination.

Welcoming the Foreign Minister visit to AJK, Prime Minister Farooq Haider said that the Kashmiris are under strict military siege for the last one year while India had intensified its brutalities on Kashmiri people to crush their freedom struggle by using brute force.

He paid rich tributes to the Pakistani nation for expressing unprecedented solidarity with the Kashmiri people which was a great source of inspiration for them.

India had also started targeting the civilian population of Azad Kashmir but had failed to crush the freedom struggle in IIOJK, Farooq added.

He said that the spirit of the Kashmiri people was high and they would not compromise unless their independence from India.

The prime minister said the visit of the line of control by the Foreign Minister and his high level delegation which had sent a positive sign to the other side of the line of control.

