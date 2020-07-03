FM Radio Swat to air special transmission on Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 98 Swat would broadcast a special transmission to celebrate 100 days of its coronavirus awareness campaign, on Saturday

Panel discussion would also be part of special transmission wherein participants would highlight various aspects of coronavirus infection and protective measures needed to contain the pandemic from further spreading.

The programs being aired during last 100 days would also be discussed in special transmission.

The transmission would start from 10 a.m and continue till 6 p.m. The listeners can also participate in the transmission through phone and facebook page.