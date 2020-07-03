UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FM Radio Swat To Air Special Transmission On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:05 PM

FM Radio Swat to air special transmission on Saturday

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 98 Swat would broadcast a special transmission to celebrate 100 days of its coronavirus awareness campaign, on Saturday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 98 Swat would broadcast a special transmission to celebrate 100 days of its coronavirus awareness campaign, on Saturday.

Panel discussion would also be part of special transmission wherein participants would highlight various aspects of coronavirus infection and protective measures needed to contain the pandemic from further spreading.

The programs being aired during last 100 days would also be discussed in special transmission.

The transmission would start from 10 a.m and continue till 6 p.m. The listeners can also participate in the transmission through phone and facebook page.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Facebook From Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Russian Military Says Bolton Distorts Facts When C ..

2 minutes ago

US Withdrawal From INF Treaty Blunder, Russia Accu ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court directs Interior Ministry to ..

2 minutes ago

District administration notifies continuity in clo ..

2 minutes ago

Livestock deptt sets up 53 flood sectors in divisi ..

2 minutes ago

OGDCL injects back-to-back 4th newly discovered We ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.