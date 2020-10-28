UrduPoint.com
FM Rejects Ayaz Sadiq NA Statement On Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:23 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that no Pakistani could even think of compromise on Kashmir and flayed the Opposition for confusing people with irresponsible statements on the issue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that no Pakistani could even think of compromise on Kashmir and flayed the Opposition for confusing people with irresponsible statements on the issue.

Qureshi took exception to the stance of former speaker National Assembly and PML-leader Ayaz Sadiq and categorically denied it. He said it was an irresponsible discourse on Ayaz Sadiq's part.

In a statement, Qureshi said the PTI government was striving to unite the nation on the Kashmir cause but unfortunately some people start narrating Indian mantra against it.

"They are misleading people about Indian Spy Kalbhushan Jadev issue as they did on Abinandun," he deplored and said "the Opposition is uttering this all in misconception.

It is also making Abhinandun issue controversial." He said: "We took the Parliament into confidence on intelligence based information wherein there was no mention of Abhinandun. The Opposition should go through International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict and Pakistan' take on it." He stated Pakistan won't give an opportunity to India to take the issue to ICJ again adding the Opposition has politicized every issue which was bemoaning.

Qureshi informed that it was none other than Pakistan Muslim League-N which had pushed the country to the Grey.List of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) adding it was a gift from PML-N.

