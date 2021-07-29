FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Bahraini interior minister discuss security cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

MANAMA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Bahraini Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid Bin Abdullah Al Khalif on Thursday discussed bilateral cooperation in the areas of security and defence.

In a meeting held in Bahrain's capital Manama, the foreign minister said Pakistan was keen to strengthen ties with Bahrain in diverse sectors for their mutual benefit.

Qureshi lauded the steps taken by the Bahraini government during the coronavirus pandemic to facilitate the Pakistani diaspora in Bahrain.

He mentioned in this regard the visa amnesty scheme by the Interior Ministry of Bahrain, ease on paying fines, extradition of accused and repatriation of Pakistanis to their homeland.

The Bahraini Interior Minister appreciated the effective contribution of Pakistani community towards the development of Bahrain.

He expressed confidence that collaboration at high level would lead to promoting economic and trade relationship between the two countries.

After the meeting, the foreign minister left for Pakistan on conclusion of his two-day official visit to Bahrain.