FM Stresses For Utilization Of Latest Technology To Facilitate Overseas Pakistanis

Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:00 AM

FM stresses for utilization of latest technology to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday stressed upon a useful utilization of latest technology to serve and facilitate overseas Pakistanis.

The foreign minister said the government wanted to include overseas Pakistanis in the legislation process by extending them the right to vote. In this regard, legislation was in the process.

He was addressing an inaugural ceremony of FM Portal. The portal was a part of the efforts to equip the foreign office with the latest technology.

A briefing was given over the basic features of the FM Portal and its objectives. Foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood and other senior officials attended the event, a press release said.

The overseas Pakistanis could get register their complaints on this portal and get information regarding redressal of their complaints.

In the initial stage, this portal would be linked with five embassies of Pakistan which included Jeddah, Dubai, Barcelona, London and New York.

The foreign minister said that about 9 million Pakistanis had been living abroad and commended the overseas Pakistanis for sending remittances more than 29 billion Dollars.

He further said the government wanted to give right to the dual nationals.

He said the Digital Roshan Pakistan drew encouraging response.

The foreign minister said that the FM Portal network would be extended to all Pakistan's missions abroad.

