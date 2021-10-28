UrduPoint.com

FM Thanks Iranian President For Support On Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid a courtesy call on President of Iran, Seyed Ibrahim Raisi in Tehran on Tuesday.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, Pakistan's Ambassador to Tehran, Rahim Hayat Qureshi and senior officials accompanied the Foreign Minister.

The Foreign Minister conveyed greetings from leadership and said that Pakistan attached high importance to its bilateral relations with Iran, based on geographic proximity, common border and shared objectives of peace and development.

He added that the bilateral relations had been further strengthened due to recent high-level engagements.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked President Raisi for Iran's consistent support on Kashmir issue, specially from Supreme Leader. The people of Kashmir looked towards Iran's steadfast support in their just struggle.

The Foreign Minister briefed President Raisi on Pakistan's efforts to help achieve stability in Afghanistan.

Given the precarious economic situation in Afghanistan, he called for sustained engagement and urgent provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghan brethren by the international community. He added that it was important for the neighbors of Afghanistan to have continued consultations for a regional approach as peace in Afghanistan would lead to stability, economic development and regional connectivity.

President Raisi welcomed the Foreign Minister and conveyed best wishes for Prime Imran Khan. He underlined the need for continued enhanced engagement between the two countries to further promote bilateral relations and advance shared objectives of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan's invitation to President Raisi for a visit to Pakistan. President Raisi thanked for the invitation and said that he looked forward to visit Pakistan at a mutually convenient date.

