Foggy conditions likely to engulf plain areas of Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Foggy conditions will continue to engulf plain districts of Punjab in the morning hours during next 24 hours as per forecast of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded, were Skardu -08 C, Leh -06, Astore, Kalat -05, Bagrote, Gupis, Hunza, Ziarat -04, Kalam -03, Gilgit, Pulwama Quetta, Shopian and Baramulla -01C.